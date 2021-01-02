Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Superconductor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Superconductor by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

