Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $385,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. 86 Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of BEKE opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

