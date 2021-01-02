Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. BidaskClub raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

