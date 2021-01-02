Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $378.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,889 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 117.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,373 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

