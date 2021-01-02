CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 259.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.74 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

