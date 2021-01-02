Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 27.3% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,016.59 and $124.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

