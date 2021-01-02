Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00294850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01991078 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

