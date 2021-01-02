Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 23,195 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of C$17.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

About Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North-East Central part of Turkey.

