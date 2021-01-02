Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.72

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.72 and traded as high as $32.00. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 45,416 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

