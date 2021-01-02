Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.