DeltaChain Hits Market Cap of $114,515.16 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 106% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $114,515.16 and approximately $16.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 82.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001545 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004313 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

