Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEN. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Denbury stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock valued at $24,161,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

