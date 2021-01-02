Derek J. Maetzold Sells 15,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares in the company, valued at $85,230,829.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $78.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

