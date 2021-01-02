DEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $113,384.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $113,384.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00165950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00505156 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018399 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

