DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $225.45

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and traded as low as $220.00. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 23,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £568.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

