Diamond Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $4,374.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005898 BTC on major exchanges.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,559,396 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

