Digital Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $848,948.83 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $62.74 or 0.00191980 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $848,948.83 and $628,921.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00162519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00499979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00269725 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018451 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

