Digital Insurance Token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $736,586.53 and approximately $71.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00453596 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.