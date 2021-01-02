Dimecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $489.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018881 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000939 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001810 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022134 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

