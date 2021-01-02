Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.60

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.60 and traded as low as $68.50. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 2,442,066 shares changing hands.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 295.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 595.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

