Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

