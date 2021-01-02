Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74). Approximately 468,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 300,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.91. The stock has a market cap of £78.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) alerts:

In other Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) news, insider Richard Ross purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £2,200.80 ($2,875.36).

About Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.