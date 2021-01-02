Dogecoin Price Up 116.7% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 116.7% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $3.49 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00418953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,776,140,858 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

