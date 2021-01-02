Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $880.26 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $880.26 million and $1.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00422348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,776,140,858 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars.

