Dollar General Co. (DG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.76. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.