Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

