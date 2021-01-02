Douglas Beck Acquires 3,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck purchased 3,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $15,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

