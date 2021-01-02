Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.