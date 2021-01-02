DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 82.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 79.2% against the US dollar. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $15,304.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001692 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019938 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004342 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

