DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Up 5.1%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.35. 7,550,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,887,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

