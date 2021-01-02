DreamTeam Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.00 (DREAM)

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DreamTeam Token has a total market capitalization of $826,011.92 and approximately $164.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DreamTeam Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Kuna. In the last seven days, DreamTeam Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DreamTeam Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Profile

DreamTeam Token (CRYPTO:DREAM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,253,777 tokens. The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem.

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamTeam Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DreamTeam Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DreamTeam Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.