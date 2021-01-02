Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,304 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) alerts:

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,213 ($15.85). 56,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,669. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,214.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,298.70.

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.