Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.85. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 126,969 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

