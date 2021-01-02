Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.14. 3,928,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,630,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $275,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $882,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $337,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

