Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 188,019 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

