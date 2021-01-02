Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.82 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $713.63 million, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

