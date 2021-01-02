EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0572 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $483,454.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32,577.78 or 1.00335762 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011035 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00038261 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.