Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

