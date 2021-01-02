Elamachain Reaches Market Cap of $6.08 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Elamachain has a market cap of $6.08 million and $1.31 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Elamachain token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00502672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018396 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 739,916,625 tokens. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling Elamachain

Elamachain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

