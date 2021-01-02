Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $541,015.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $47.35 million and approximately $541,015.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,223,000,465 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

