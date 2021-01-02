Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,554. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $745,381.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,266.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,427 shares of company stock worth $35,548,184. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.