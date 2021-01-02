Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.32

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 637978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

