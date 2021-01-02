Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Hits $259.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $87,354.03 and $259.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.05 or 0.01844398 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

