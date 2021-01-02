Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $17.30 million and $1.46 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,254.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $759.78 or 0.02430913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00412943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.05 or 0.01126380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00450328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00186796 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,733,225 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,503 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

