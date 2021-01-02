Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,060.00

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.78), with a volume of 23627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 928.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 712.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.76 million and a P/E ratio of 84.40.

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.