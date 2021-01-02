Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82. 2,647,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,305,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eros STX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09.

Eros STX Global Company Profile (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.