Essentia Reaches Market Cap of $221,000.74 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Essentia has a total market cap of $221,000.74 and approximately $11,076.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Essentia has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

