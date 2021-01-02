Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $5.69 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00019087 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $661.65 million and approximately $550.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

