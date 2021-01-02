EventChain (EVC) One Day Volume Tops $14,640.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. EventChain has a market capitalization of $274,177.96 and approximately $14,640.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.89 or 0.01960948 BTC.

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

