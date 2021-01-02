Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,320 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

